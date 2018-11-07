News
Republican Candidate Matt Pinnell Wins Lt. Gov Seat
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Republican Matt Pinnell will be Oklahoma's next lieutenant governor.
The 38-year-old father of four had a platform similar to Kevin Stitt, touting his business experience as a way to help grow a stronger economy. He said he's ready to work with Stitt to make Oklahoma a top ten state.
"You have chosen leaders that are going to lead selflessly not at the state capitol; it's going to be about you, your kids, your grandkids so Oklahoma can be a top ten state," said Pinnell.
Pinnell received 61.9 percent of the vote compared to Democrat Anastasia Pittman's 34.5 percent.