News
Democratic Challenger Kendra Horn Upsets Incumbent In 5th Congressional District
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - While four of Oklahoma’s congressional districts saw big Republican victories, the Democrats picked up a big win in Oklahoma's 5th.
Kendra Horn won with 51 percent of the vote. Incumbent Steve Russell had 49 percent. This is the first time a Democrat has held that seat since 1975.
The 5th district includes the suburbs of Oklahoma City. Horn said she will reach across the aisle to work with Republicans in Washington D.C.