Oklahoma State Questions: 4 Failed, 1 Approved
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahomans only approved one of the five state questions on the ballot.
Voters overwhelmingly backed State Question 794, known as "Marsy's Law." By a 78 to 22 margin, Oklahoma crime victims will see their rights expanded.
Voters defeated State Question 793 by less than 2 percent. It would have allowed retail stores to provide eye care.
Governor and lieutenant governor candidates will continue to run on separate tickets. Voters shot down State Question 798 by about 8 points.