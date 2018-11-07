TULSA, Oklahoma - Deconstructed Sushi Roll Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups                          Asian Sushi Rice, cooked & seasoned with rice wine vinegar

2 cups                          Fresh Bean Sprouts

1 cup                           Shiitake Mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

1 large                          Cucumber, peeled, seeded & diced

1 med.                         Avocado, diced

1#                               Cooked Shrimp, peeled, deveined & chilled

½ cup                          Scallions, chopped

                                    Soy-Mustard Dressing

                                    Asian rice seasoning

Soy-Mustard Vinaigrette

½ cup                          Whole Grain Mustard

4 tsp                             English Mustard Powder

½ cup                          Sugar

½ cup                          Rice Wine Vinegar

½ cup                          Japanese Soy Sauce, Kikkoman is best

1¼ cups                       Vegetable Oil

Method:

Mold sushi rice in ramekin cups and turn out in large shallow bowl.  Layer bean sprouts, shiitakes, cucumber, shrimp & scallions on top of rice letting excess spill over into bowl, place fanned quarter of avocado on top & sprinkle with rice seasoning mix.  Drizzle dressing over all.