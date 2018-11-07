Deconstructed Sushi Roll Salad
TULSA, Oklahoma - Deconstructed Sushi Roll Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups Asian Sushi Rice, cooked & seasoned with rice wine vinegar
2 cups Fresh Bean Sprouts
1 cup Shiitake Mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
1 large Cucumber, peeled, seeded & diced
1 med. Avocado, diced
1# Cooked Shrimp, peeled, deveined & chilled
½ cup Scallions, chopped
Soy-Mustard Dressing
Asian rice seasoning
Soy-Mustard Vinaigrette
½ cup Whole Grain Mustard
4 tsp English Mustard Powder
½ cup Sugar
½ cup Rice Wine Vinegar
½ cup Japanese Soy Sauce, Kikkoman is best
1¼ cups Vegetable Oil
Method:
Mold sushi rice in ramekin cups and turn out in large shallow bowl. Layer bean sprouts, shiitakes, cucumber, shrimp & scallions on top of rice letting excess spill over into bowl, place fanned quarter of avocado on top & sprinkle with rice seasoning mix. Drizzle dressing over all.