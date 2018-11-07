Crime
Man Wanted For Tulsa Rape Arrested In Ohio
Wednesday, November 7th 2018, 1:56 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshal's Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested a man in Ohio who is wanted for a Tulsa rape.
They say Ryan Mitchell has been on the run for over a year. An affidavit says a woman accused Mitchell of beating and raping her in February of 2017. It says the two had previously been in a relationship and even though she begged, screamed, and cried for him to stop, he refused.
He is currently in an Ohio jail, awaiting extradition back to Tulsa.