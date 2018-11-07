Multiple Crews Engaged In Water Rescue Of A Child At Lake Stanley Draper
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are working a water rescue for a child at Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday afternoon, officials confirm.
The child was reported to have fallen off of a dock and into the water.
Officials confirm they have a woman out of the water, but are still looking for a 6-year-old child.
The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments as well as a dive team are assisting with this rescue.
Officials said the incident is taking place at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina near Southeast 104th Street.
The News 9 weather department reports that the water temperature at the lake is 59 degrees.
TAC 3: OKCFD personnel, including Rescue Divers, are responding to a potential water rescue at a boat ramp near W. Stanley Draper Dr. & Douglas Blvd. -BF 2:11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HNZVq6aEcI— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 7, 2018
UPDATE: Report of a child still in the water. An adult is already out. The child was said to have fallen off of a dock and into the water. Firefighters will begin search. 2:18 p.m.— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 7, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.