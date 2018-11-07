OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are working a water rescue for a child at Lake Stanley Draper Wednesday afternoon, officials confirm. 

The child was reported to have fallen off of a dock and into the water. 

Officials confirm they have a woman out of the water, but are still looking for a 6-year-old child.

The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments as well as a dive team are assisting with this rescue. 

Officials said the incident is taking place at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina near Southeast 104th Street. 

The News 9 weather department reports that the water temperature at the lake is 59 degrees. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 