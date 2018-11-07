Crime
Murder Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Broken Arrow Woman
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The man accused of killing a Broken Arrow woman has now been charged with first-degree murder.
The arrest report says Konner Brunner admitted shooting and killing Lauren Kidd and putting her body in a recycling bin near 51st Street and 145th East Avenue.
Police say they checked the recycling bin and found blood but not Lauren’s body. They say they’re still searching.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broken Arrow Police.