News
Tulsa County Recognizes Veterans Employed By The County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County leaders are recognizing those who served our country and now serve the county.
Tulsa County employees who served in the military were honored during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the downtown library.
Sheriff Vic Regalado says they wanted to make sure veterans working for the county receive thanks for serving in the armed forces.
“We do it before Veterans Day because, obviously, on Veterans Day, there’s a multitude of things going on and we wanted to take this time to exclusively thank these Tulsa County employees,” he said.
The ceremony included several speakers, a presentation, and cake.