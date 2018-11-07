Crime
Charges Filed Against Man Police Say Threatened To Blow Up Rogers County Courthouse
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Prosecutors have filed charges against a man police say threatened to blow up the Rogers County Courthouse.
Claremore police arrested William Rasmussen last week.
Officers say they approached Rasmussen at a gas station late at night and he ran from them, threatening to kill the officers and blow up the courthouse.
Rasmussen is charged with making a bomb threat and obstructing a police officer.