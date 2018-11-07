News
Truancy Ordinance Removed From Tulsa City Council Agenda
TULSA, Oklahoma - A controversial ordinance meant to reduce truancy in public schools was removed from the Tulsa City Council agenda on Wednesday.
Councilor Karen Gilbert say that without a commitment from Tulsa Public Schools, she feels there is no choice but to pull the ordinance from consideration.
Two weeks ago, TPS issued a letter opposing the ordinance just before a city council meeting and the council pushed the issue to this week’s agenda.