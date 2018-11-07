News
Tulsa Senior Living Center Donates Bus To Coffee Bunker
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Country Club at Woodland Hills has donated their community bus to the Coffee Bunker.
Those at the senior living center say they wanted to give back to other veterans, after they were blessed with something new.
“We were lucky enough to receive a new bus that we really weren’t expecting, and this bus is in such great condition that we really wanted to make a difference with it,” said Patricia Behrens. “A lot of the staff and residents enjoy giving back to the community that they live and work in.”
Coffee Bunker says the bus will help make transportation for local veterans a lot easier.