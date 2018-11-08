News
Optometrists Pleased With Failure Of State Question 793
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 1:55 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many Oklahoma Optometrists say they are relieved after State Question 793 failed by the slightest of margins.
State Question 793 would have amended the state constitution to allow Optometry in large retail stores like Walmart.
Dr. James Ward with The Eye Center says Optometrists' biggest problem wasn't the concept, but the language of the question.
"I'm really happy that Oklahoma, decided to reject the state question because I think they see that healthcare is not something that should be legislated at the constitutional level," said Dr. James Ward.
The group behind "Yes 793" said in a statement they are working with the opposition to seek a legislative remedy.