News
First District Congressman-Elect Kevin Hern To Be Sworn In Early
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 1:59 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - First District Congressman-elect Kevin Hern will head to Washington next week to get to work.
Because the state's 1st Congressional District is vacant, Governor Mary Fallin will appoint Kevin Hern to Congress as soon as the vote is certified by the state Election Board on Tuesday, November 13th.
Kevin Hern fills the opening created earlier this year when Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine stepped down to become the head of NASA.