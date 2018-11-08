Crime
Police Arrest Las Vegas Man Charged In Fatal Tulsa Bar Shooting
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 2:58 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a sixth man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year outside a Tulsa bar.
Prosecutors charged Troy Stinnett, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada with second-degree murder in the death of Tyrone Mitchell.
Police say the shooting happened during an argument outside Torchy’s Briar Patch Lounge in the 1100 block of South 124th East Avenue on June 4th.
Dwayne Arceneaux, Mark Alexander, Kevin Fields, Leon Harris and Kenneth Walters are already charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the case.
Stinnett was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Wednesday.