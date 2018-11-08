As a long wave trough develops across the northern U.S. and drops southward, strong winds at the base of the system will move across the state Sunday evening into Monday. These jet streaks between 70 to 80 knots combined with colder air aloft will support some light rain Sunday evening that may transition to some snow or mix overnight into Monday morning. As we’re still several days away from this system, I’ll skip the different scenarios for now and will keep our mentions rather broad at this point for any winter impacts. It does appear, in the current data, that some accumulations would be possible across part of the state, mostly the northwestern third, but some minor impacts could be experienced across eastern OK. Now this disclaimer: there is very little confidence in this latter half of the forecast, other than to keep the chilly temperatures into early next week. Stay tuned for updates.