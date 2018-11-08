11 Shot, Including Deputy, At Thousand Oaks, California Bar; Suspect Dead
THOUSAND OAKS, California - Multiple people have been killed, including a suspect, in a shooting at a bar filled with college students in Thousand Oaks.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Borderline Bar and Grill, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. SKY2 was over the scene where a “College Country” night was being held, according to the bar’s website.
Authorities confirmed a suspect was dead at the scene. The suspect reportedly threw smoke bombs where “hundreds” of people had gathered at the bar. Pepperdine University confirmed several students were at the bar during the shooting.
The gunman’s identity has not yet been released. Witnesses described the suspect as a man who was wearing a trench coat and had a scarf on his face or a beard.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said nearly a dozen people had been injured, including a deputy.
Information on the extent of the victims’ injuries has not yet been released.
A witness who was inside the bar during the shooting said she heard “very, very loud gunshots.”
“There were people in the middle dancing and just hanging out and having a good time and you hear that and you just know something’s up,” Erika Sigman said. “In this community, it’s very hard for me to comprehend it because I’ve been here all my life and to think that – I’ve never experienced it, I’ve just never experienced it.”
One couple told CBS2’s Tom Wait that their daughter had been injured in the shooting.
“She was probably on the [dance] floor when this was going on, because she comes here every Wednesday night,” the victim’s father said. “Things are a little sketchy – we don’t have a lot of information right now.”
Another witness said there was numerous shots fired inside the bar.