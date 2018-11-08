13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At California Bar
THOUSAND OAKS, California - More than a dozen people have been killed, including a deputy, in a shooting at a bar filled with college students in Thousand Oaks.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Borderline Bar and Grill, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. SKY2 was over the scene where a “College Country” night was being held, according to the bar’s website.
Authorities confirmed a suspect was dead at the scene. The suspect reportedly threw smoke bombs where hundreds of people were dancing to country music and celebrating the weekly event.
Pepperdine University confirmed several students were at the bar during the shooting.
The gunman’s identity has not yet been released. Witnesses described the suspect as a man who was wearing a trench coat and had a scarf on his face or a beard.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said the suspect was deceased inside the bar when deputies arrived. A motive has not been determined but investigators believe the attack was planned.
Dean said 12 people were killed, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus. He was a 29-year veteran who was set to retire next year, Dean said. Helus is survived by his wife and son.
“Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He was totally committed, he gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people,” Dean said.
"He died tonight going in to try to save others and made the ultimate sacrifice," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says of Sgt. Ron Helus. https://t.co/u4XfLwzaBO pic.twitter.com/lTuSuVJTLy— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018
Witnesses said the gunman shot a bouncer and a cashier before he opened fire near the dance floor.
An additional 10 to 15 victims suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
A witness who was inside the bar during the shooting said she heard “very, very loud gunshots.”
“There were people in the middle dancing and just hanging out and having a good time and you hear that and you just know something’s up,” Erika Sigman said. “In this community, it’s very hard for me to comprehend it because I’ve been here all my life and to think that – I’ve never experienced it, I’ve just never experienced it.”
One couple told CBS2’s Tom Wait that their daughter had been injured in the shooting.
“She was probably on the [dance] floor when this was going on, because she comes here every Wednesday night,” the victim’s father said. “Things are a little sketchy – we don’t have a lot of information right now.”
Another witness said there was numerous shots fired inside the bar.
A witness who was on the patio area of the bar said she was saved by a stranger after gunshots rang out.
“A guy who I don’t even know who had seen me there was like, ‘Get down.’ He threw me under one of the tables and then you couldn’t see anything because I guess there was smoke. And then one of the guys who was there started throwing tables out the window and they picked us up and they threw me and my girlfriend out the window. They carried us and then I reunited with my friends, and I was lucky to get out. I was only there for a good 10 minutes but I just – there’s like no words. Those are my people and it’s just not fair, it’s not fair,” she said.