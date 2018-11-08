News
Behind The Scenes Of 'Cirque du Soleil Crystal' At Tulsa's BOK Center
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 6:37 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center looks like a winter wonderland right now, that's because Cirque du Soleil is in town.
The show is called "Cirque du Soleil Crystal."
The performers are at the BOK Center until Sunday, November 11th and tickets are still available at the center's website.
"A lot of audience members are stuck on their seats because there are so many things happening so many different things acrobatically on the ice that they have never seen before," said Nobahar Dadui.
News On 6's Julia Benbrook got a behind the scenes tour and even tried out a few of their tricks.