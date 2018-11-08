Crime
Stolen Car, Meth Seized In Muskogee County Bust
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are in jail after Muskogee County Deputies discovered a loaded gun and meth inside a stolen car Wednesday.
Aaron Bruner and Heather Roach were arrested after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call near Porum and found about 20 grams of meth, a loaded gun, and digital scales inside a stolen 2010 Chevy Camaro. Bruner, who is a convicted felon, and Roach were taken to Muskogee County Jail.
"We continue to work hard to keep our community safe. And we will continue to remove the drugs and people who traffic them from our streets throughout the county just as I promised," said Sheriff Rob Frazier.