Celebrity Chef Visits Green Country For Fundraising Event
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 12:48 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A celebrity chef is in Green Country to help out Rogers State University Public Television. It's all part of Dia De Festival en Baja.
Chef Pati Jinich is the host of Pati's Mexican Kitchen which airs in RSU Public TV. She's visiting Oklahoma for the first time to help raise money for the station by way of a fundraiser called Dia De Festival en Baja.
The fundraiser is Thursday night from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Country Club. It all benefit's RSU Public TV.