1. Preheat the oven to 350°.

2. Prepare pie crust accordingly. Can use pre-made crust or favorite scratch recipe.

3. Combine all ingredients for the filling in a mixing bowl and blend until smooth.

4. Pour into unbaked crust.

5. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes.

6. While pie is baking, combine the pecans, butter and brown sugar in a bowl.

7. After 40 minutes, remove the pie from the oven and carefully top the pie with the pecan mixture.

8. Continue baking the pie for another 10 minutes, until slightly bubbly.