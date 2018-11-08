TULSA, Oklahoma - Pumpkin Praline Pie 

Pumpkin Pie Filling
15 oz pumpkin puree
2 Eggs
12 oz evaporated milk
¾ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 unbaked pie crust

Praline Topping     
1 cup chopped pecans
3 tablespoons melted butter
1/3 cup brown sugar

Directions

1.    Preheat the oven to 350°.
2.    Prepare pie crust accordingly.  Can use pre-made crust or favorite scratch recipe.
3.    Combine all ingredients for the filling in a mixing bowl and blend until smooth.
4.    Pour into unbaked crust.
5.    Bake at 350° for 40 minutes.
6.    While pie is baking, combine the pecans, butter and brown sugar in a bowl.  
7.    After 40 minutes, remove the pie from the oven and carefully top the pie with the pecan mixture. 
8.    Continue baking the pie for another 10 minutes, until slightly bubbly.  