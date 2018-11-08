Pumpkin Praline Pie
TULSA, Oklahoma - Pumpkin Praline Pie
Pumpkin Pie Filling
15 oz pumpkin puree
2 Eggs
12 oz evaporated milk
¾ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 unbaked pie crust
Praline Topping
1 cup chopped pecans
3 tablespoons melted butter
1/3 cup brown sugar
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°.
2. Prepare pie crust accordingly. Can use pre-made crust or favorite scratch recipe.
3. Combine all ingredients for the filling in a mixing bowl and blend until smooth.
4. Pour into unbaked crust.
5. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes.
6. While pie is baking, combine the pecans, butter and brown sugar in a bowl.
7. After 40 minutes, remove the pie from the oven and carefully top the pie with the pecan mixture.
8. Continue baking the pie for another 10 minutes, until slightly bubbly.