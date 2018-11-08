News
Mayor G.T. Bynum Delivers State Of The City
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum delivered the State of the City at the Cox Business Center Thursday.
Bynum highlighted the city's successes and talked about the future of Tulsa. Lieutenant Governor-elect Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt were even seen at the event.
Thank you Lt Gov-elect @mattpinnell and OKC Mayor @davidfholt for sharing our excitement in #Tulsa for the #StateOfThe918! pic.twitter.com/9m4tpryHVD— G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) November 8, 2018