Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Having Pipe Bomb
GROVE, Oklahoma - A Grove man has pleaded guilty to possessing a bomb.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says Richard C. Cole, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device discovered at a residence in Afton.
Shores says Cole accepted a plea agreement and admitted to possessing a pipe bomb which was capable of exploding and for not taking the required steps to apply for and register it according to federal laws.
On August 25, 2018, Cole's landlord told Delaware County sheriff's deputies he'd found what he thought was a pipe bomb in Cole's apartment after he'd evicted Cole.
Deputies contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad which found the pipe bomb as well as two, one-pound canisters containing “mixed Tannerite,” a binary explosive. They also found two boxes of ammunition.
Cole up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Cole is out on bond until his sentencing on February 8, 2019.