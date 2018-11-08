Search For Body Of Murdered Broken Arrow Woman Leads To Paper Mill
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow detectives could be one step closer to finding 21-year-old Lauren Kidd's body. Lauren's ex-boyfriend Konnor Brunner admitted to killing her and putting her body in a recycling bin.
Officers said they traced the recycling bin to a paper mill in McCurtain County and they've been working alongside sheriff’s deputies there to search for Lauren's body.
Deputies at the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said Broken Arrow reached out to them with specifics on the case late last week. Police said they tracked the route of the recycling bin that Brunner said he put Lauren's body in to the International Paper plant nearly 300 miles away.
20 Broken Arrow police officers spent Wednesday searching the plant. McCurtain County deputies said it's an extremely tough job because this particular paper mill is more than 20 acres; one of the largest in the world.
But no matter what, detectives say they are not giving up.
"We've worked on it nonstop running down leads, talking to witnesses. If anybody has any additional information, please call 596-COPS or the Broken Arrow Police Department," said Broken Arrow Police Sergeant Ian Buchanan.
The paper plant said they are cooperating with investigators and will help in any way. Lauren's family has set up a memorial account at TTCU to help pay for funeral expenses.
Any remaining money will be given to Lauren's three-year-old daughter Addison.