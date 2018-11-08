News
Tulsa Doctor Gives 26 Veterans Free Cataract Surgery
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa eye surgeon who performs free cataract surgeries on veterans was able to help more than expected this year. Dr. Dan Langley hoped to help 20 veterans, but after our story last week, he ended up helping 26.
Robert Baiz was one of those veterans. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years. He said he was thrilled and surprised when he found out he qualified for the free eye surgery.
"A lot of things they won't do for you because you weren't in combat. Which I think is a little unfair, because you're stateside, waiting in case anything happened," said Baiz.
Dr. Langley said he plans to continue this tradition for years to come.