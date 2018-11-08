Benefit Planned For Surviving Sister Of Beggs Triple Shooting
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Beggs Public Schools will be closed next Tuesday so students can attend the funerals for Kayson and Kloee Toliver.
Kayson, 18, and Kloee, 16, died after being shot in their home. Their mother, Amy Hall, is in custody in the deaths. The Beggs community wants to be a support system for her in any way they can.
"I am absolutely overwhelmed from the kindness of those in local communities and as far away as Canada," said Sonya Richardson of Beggs.
Richardson says she is planning a benefit night on December 1st to help Nikole Toliver, the sole survivor of the triple shooting that killed her brother and sister.
"We are planning this to focus on Nikole at this point. To help her move forward with her life. Whether she wants to go to college or needs a down payment on a house one day, to help her have a bright future and go where she wants to go," said Richardson.
Richardson says since the date was decided, it’s been nonstop calls and messages from people asking what they can do to help.
"I've had people say, I make benches, we make food, I'll make walking tacos, we'll to a cake walk," said Richardson. "We've had children that said, they want to do something, so I had one little girl say she was going to paint fingernails and give her profits to the family."
Richardson says so far, the venues offering to help are too small because so many are planning to come. She says for those who can't make it to the benefit they can donate online to a fund that goes directly to the family.
"You know it's not about the money, it's about the support, it's about the community coming together, showing that we car for the family, that we love the family and that we are doing this because we want them to know that we care,” said Richardson.
Also, tomorrow is Beggs first playoff football game and people will be handing out spirit shakers to everyone who wants to donate to the Toliver family.
More than $10,000 has been raised for the family so far.