News
Election Data Shows Split Between Urban, Rural Voters
Thursday, November 8th 2018, 4:46 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - New maps show a better breakdown of results from election day about who voted. The most noticeable split is between rural, suburban, and urban voters.
A state election board map shows Kevin Stitt won in all, but four counties. But some of the state's most populous counties like Oklahoma and Cleveland counties went for Drew Edmondson.
Another map from Oklahoma Watch shows Oklahoma City and Tulsa have more voters who are Democrats. But you can see the split showing up in places like Muskogee, Stillwater, Norman, Lawton, and parts of Enid and Ardmore.