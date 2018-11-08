News
Tulsa Area United Way Raises Over $25 Million
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Area United Way says it's raised more than $25.3 million in 2018.
The non-profit revealed the big number Thursday night during their Unite! celebration at Climb Tulsa. They say foundations and individual donors smashed this year's fundraising goal.
Allison Anthony "Even though we've raised all this money, there are still real challenges, and until every person is healthy and strong and financially stable and educated, we won't stop," said Tulsa Area President and CEO Allison Anthony
Tulsa Area United Way says all that money will go to their 59 non-profit partner agencies across Tulsa.