Tulsa Protestors Hold Rally To Protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Friday, November 9th 2018, 1:35 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Demonstrators rallied downtown Tulsa Thursday afternoon calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller.
The rally is a part of a nationwide "Nobody Is Above the Law" protest, triggered by the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
It was held at the Williams Green.
Protesters say they're afraid Sessions' replacement, Matt Whitaker, will undermine the investigation into possible Russian tampering in US elections.
"We're here trying to send a message to people in Washington, D.C., primarily people in the White House that we don't want anyone messing with the Mueller investigation, plain and simple," said Fred Turner.
Matt Whitaker has been a vocal critic of Robert Mueller's investigation.