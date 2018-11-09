Crime
Police: Driver Runs Off After Tulsa Police Chase
Friday, November 9th 2018, 4:23 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for a driver following a short chase early this morning. They say the driver is suspected in a string of burglaries.
The chase began near 81st and Delaware at around 1 a.m. and ended when the driver jumped out of the moving pickup and ran off.
Inside that truck, officers found several items they believe were taken in the burglaries near 83rd and Delaware.
Police say an officer was checking the area when he saw a Chevy pickup that looked suspicious. When the officer tried to stop it, the driver sped off.
Near 76th and Trenton, police say the driver jumped out and the officer had to run over to the truck and stop it.
Police say they were not able to track the driver.