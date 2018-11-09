Construction Projects That Could Impact Your Drive To Bedlam
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The big Bedlam game is this weekend and OU and OSU fans alike will flood the streets of Norman.
That means fans will like battle game day traffic at some point. There are many construction projects commuters should be aware of. The first project in Norman is one of the big ones. The Main Street bridge project is not quite finished, but for most people this won't be apart of their trip to The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
However, the bridge project is one of three major projects going on in Norman.
Scott Sturtz, the city engineer said the other projects are wrapped up, including the construction on Main Street in downtown.
He also said officials will stick with their usual traffic plan for Saturday.
"The only one that was impacting the OU game day traffic was the Main Street streetscape project, and for that we were able to work with our contractors to remove the traffic control and have it open to public traffic on that day. You know the stadium sells out every week so we really don't expect it to be a lot more people there. Could be some more tailgaters but we don't expect it to be a significant increase," said Sturtz.
Remember on I-35 just past Moore there is still a construction zone.
As a general rule, make sure you leave as early as you can.