Salvation Army Kicks Off Red Kettle Campaign
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army is sharing some big news as they begin their Red Kettle Campaign. That old familiar sound of bells that many associate with this time of year is back in the air.
The Salvation Army kicked off their holiday season Red Kettle Campaign Friday. The Salvation Army said the program helps more than 2,600 families during the holidays.
In addition to cash and change, you can also use your credit card at the red kettles to donate. They say they're hoping to raise $700,000 over the next 38 days. The organization also needs helps naming their brand-new mascot which is in the shape of the Salvation Army shield.
The Salvation Army is also starting its Angel Tree program at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday morning and News On 6 anchors Rich Lenz and Alan Crone will be there.