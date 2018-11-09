Crime
Tulsa Police Search For QuikTrip Thief
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man they say stole from two QuikTrip stores early Wednesday morning.
Police say the man walked into the QuikTrip at 15th and Lewis around 4 a.m. and waited until other customers left. Reports say he then walked behind the counter where the clerk was, threatened her, then stole several packages of cigarettes.
Police say he got into the passenger side of a Chevy Cruz then left.
Reports say the same suspect also stole cigarettes from a QuikTrip near 46th and N. Lewis around 12:30 a.m. If you have any information about these thefts or recognize the suspect, contact Detective R. Warren at (918) 596-6134.