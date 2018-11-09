45 Children Find New Families After Muskogee Adoption Event
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - More than three dozen kids now have new families after an adoption event in Muskogee.
It's been a happy day as 45 children were adopted but DHS says there are many more children not only in this area but statewide, looking for their forever homes.
14-month-old Remi is just one of the lucky kids to be adopted by a loving family.
"Day one. She was just at home," said Nikki Molloy.
Remi was placed with the Molloys over a year ago her mom says they knew immediately she was part of the family.
"We're happy to have her from day one. Happy to be able to provide for her. Her personality fits in with us." "She's high maintenance like the rest of us!" said Andy Molloy.
Nikki says it was a long road getting here but says it was worth every minute.
"It's a lot of paperwork. More than buying a home," she said. "It's a big deal. It's a big deal. We've definitely been waiting for over a year for it."
DHS says there are hundreds of more kids hoping to find a family like Remi.
"There are over 550 children right now across the state that are looking for that permanent home," said adoption specialist Jason Lowe.
But after Friday 45 of those kids are heading home, permanently.
"What they need is what every child deserves. A loving, caring home. To be a part of something, and to really know they are loved," said Lowe.
Superheroes filled the room on Friday, but Lowe says, it's the kids who are the heroes and every hero, needs a good sidekick.
"Remi is a Molloy forever." Said Nikki. “It's gonna be the hardest thing, but the best thing you ever do."