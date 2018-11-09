Family Hoping For Answers After Body Found In Coweta
COWETA, Oklahoma - Two Coweta brothers are looking for answers about how their sister died. Rolland and Jason Varize say their sister was the glue that kept their family together and now she’s gone.
Chrissie Varize was one of six children but the only girl, growing up with five brothers. The family says the boys watched out for their sister and Chrissie always watched out for them.
"She was like a guidance warrior if you ever found yourself in trouble she would show you a way out of it. There was always a choice. There was always a way out of anything," said Rolland.
Rolland and Jason Varize say their sister was fiery, generous and compassionate.
"She's been just a remarkable woman. I kind of get amazed by myself at some of the things she has done. She has always been a hustler you know, trying to go get em. She has always worked all her life," said Jason.
Chrissie's brothers say she would sometimes leave town for days at a time, so they didn’t report her missing until Halloween. A tip on Monday led police to Chrissie's body in the woods by her house.
They think her body had been there at least two weeks. Investigators are still trying to figure out how she died.
"She was a woman who really wanted the best for everyone. To see her. How she passed like that. It is just devastating. It is devastating," said Rolland.
Her brothers say their only focus now is keeping their family close and hoping someone will come forward with answers about how Chrissie died.
"It's a tragedy that will be in our hearts forever. For the rest of our lives. Every time I close my eyes I will see my sister," said Rolland.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Coweta Police.