15-Year-Old Girl Charged With Manslaughter In McLoud Teen's Death
McLOUD, Oklahoma - A McLoud teen is charged with manslaughter and could face four years in prison for the death of one of her classmates.
In early October, 16-year-old McLoud honor student Kaylen Thomas was shot in the head in a home not far from her school.
Since then, investigators have maintained that two juvenile suspects were likely responsible.
Tuesday, at least one of those suspects was charged with manslaughter as a youthful offender.
The suspect is a 15-year-old girl, one of the victim's McLoud High School classmates.
Charging document from the DA's office say:
“…the said defendant was unlawfully engaged in the misdemeanor offense of Reckless Conduct with Firearm, by handling a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol in a manner which created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm to others around her, and disregarding their safety, and then and thereby inflicting upon the body of said K.D.T., a gunshot wound to her head.”
The suspect’s bail was set at $20,000, and she is represented by defense attorney Taylor McLawhorn.
Court documents also list several witnesses involved in the investigation, including parents and law enforcement.
The victim’s mother, Cynthia Thomas, told News 9 she believes the punishment for both suspects should be greater.
Thomas confirms the family has been struggling emotionally and financially since their beloved Kaylen passed away.
Donations can be made to the Thomas family at their GoFundMe page, or at BancFirst McLoud in Kaylen’s honor. Click here if you would like to donate.