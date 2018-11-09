“…the said defendant was unlawfully engaged in the misdemeanor offense of Reckless Conduct with Firearm, by handling a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol in a manner which created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm to others around her, and disregarding their safety, and then and thereby inflicting upon the body of said K.D.T., a gunshot wound to her head.”