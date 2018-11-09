Red Dirt Diaries: Edmond WWII Veteran Honored In France
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A World War II veteran from Edmond is celebrated every day, nearly 5,000 miles away.
Hall Duncan was drafted during World War II and found himself in Nazi occupied France at the age of 20.
“I saw hundreds of men killed,” says Duncan, who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand while saving another soldier from the battlefield.
“He stumbled and threw off the sniper,” adds Duncan.
Duncan is now 94-years-old and has traveled to France four times.
“I’ve been retracing the battlegrounds,” says the Purple Heart recipient and former college professor.
On his most recent trip, the town of Bourgaltroff honored Duncan for his role in helping to liberate France.
Bourgaltroff’s town center was named after Duncan.
Duncan had no idea about the surprise.
“We all cried,” says Duncan.
“When I go back to France, I really feel loved and honored,” says Duncan, who plans to travel to Normandy France next year.
“I want to remember these men and what they did,” adds Duncan.