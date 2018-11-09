High School Sports
Wade's RV Game Of The Week: Claremore Defeats Edison 37-7
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's been a while since Edison has hosted a playoff game, 26 years to be exact. But the run the Eagles have been on down the stretch this season put them in position to host Claremore in our Wade's R-V Game of the Week.
The fans that had come to LaFortune Stadium had been treated to the Savion Morrison Show all year. The leading rusher in the state had run averaged over 260 yards a game. Claremore's defense had its hands full but with the help of turnovers aced the test.
Claremore wins 34-7.
Savion Morrison was held to 92 yards, but we'll see the very talented junior next year. Claremore will see defending state champion Carl Albert next week.