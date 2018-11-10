Now, before you snow-lovers get too excited, we are not expecting major snow accumulations from this storm system. Right now, snow accumulations look to be 1 inch or less in most spots. Also, we expect surface temperatures to be hovering at or just above the freezing mark, which should keep most snow confined to grassy surfaces and should limit any major travel impacts. Nonetheless, be prepared for some wintry weather by Monday morning! Of course, we’ll continue to keep you updated on winter weather impacts for Monday as things continue to become more clear.