Saturday Winter Chill Across Green Country
Bundle up! Our first taste of winter has arrived for our weekend here in Green Country.
Here’s the good news today: We're in for plenty of sunshine to thaw us out from the record cold temperatures we had to start our Saturday! Mostly sunny skies and a return to a southeast wind will push our highs back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon. That steady southeast breeze will keep quite a chill in the air though, so keep the jacket handy throughout the day!
Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a potential winter weather-maker that arrives to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures heading into Sunday morning won’t be nearly as frigid as Saturday morning, but it’ll still be cold, with lows around the freezing mark to start Sunday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with a few sprinkles possible and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Then things get tricky as we head into Sunday night and Monday! Another surge of cold air will be moving in, and precipitation is expected to develop Sunday night as that cold air deepens. We’re looking at initially some light rain across northeastern Oklahoma Sunday night, with the potential for a rain/snow mix transitioning to primarily some light snow by early Monday morning across northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro. The chance for light snow in Tulsa should gradually lessen by Monday afternoon as drier air arrives, pushing any areas of snow or rain/snow mix into southeastern Oklahoma.
Now, before you snow-lovers get too excited, we are not expecting major snow accumulations from this storm system. Right now, snow accumulations look to be 1 inch or less in most spots. Also, we expect surface temperatures to be hovering at or just above the freezing mark, which should keep most snow confined to grassy surfaces and should limit any major travel impacts. Nonetheless, be prepared for some wintry weather by Monday morning! Of course, we’ll continue to keep you updated on winter weather impacts for Monday as things continue to become more clear.
After some winter weather on Monday, we’ll get one more blast of some frigid conditions with lows in the lower 20s and highs only around 40 on Tuesday. After that, things look to moderate more significantly as highs return to the upper 50s to near 60 by the end of next week!
Have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Stay warm, and be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!