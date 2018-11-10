Runners Compete In 'Back The Blue' 5K Supporting Tulsa Police Foundation
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 200 runners are gearing up for a race to support Tulsa police.
The Back the Blue 5K and 1-mile run raises money for the Tulsa Police Foundation, which supports Tulsa police officers and reserve officers. Organizers say the money raised will help buy equipment that isn’t included in the city’s budget and will help fund community activities that officers are involved with.
The Tulsa Police Foundation has nine different active initiatives and supports community programs like the Tulsa Police Activity League, which helps provide all kinds of recreational activities and mentorship programs. The Foundation says it also gives to TPD’s “Random Acts of Kindness” program, which gives out food and gift and gas cards to the community.
The Foundation also helps buy non-lethal alternative tools for police.
A big factor to keep in mind if you’re participating in the run on Saturday is the cold weather, so you may want to bundle up.
The run kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at River West Festival Park.