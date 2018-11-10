Enid PD: Man Arrested For Stabbing Brother To Death
ENID, Oklahoma - The Enid Police Department says a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death early Saturday morning.
According to the report, officers responded to a reported stabbing just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Ash Ave. The arriving officers learned that one brother, identified as Walton Williams, 40, had stabbed his brother, Saburo Williams, 33, with a kitchen knife, authorities said.
Officials say Walton fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Walton was located and arrested for the homicide of his brother Saburo Williams, according to the report.
Walton Williams was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Enid Police Department. You may request to remain anonymous.