Cleveland Police Investigating Fake Money Scam
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - Fake cash is making it's way around Cleveland again.
Several businesses have been duped, but the clerks say they recognized the money as fake and called the police.
Cleveland police are now investigating cases of fake $20 dollar bills. Investigators say they’ve identified one person with the money, but don't believe he produced it just simply passed it on.
Officers say its important to remember to check for the watermark. It’s one of the ways to tell real money from fake money.
“If it’s somewhat of a large expense and somebody doesn’t try to haggle with you be cautious of that, and when you do get the money obviously check the money look at it and make sure it feels real,” said Cleveland Sgt. Mark Smith
Because Police say this is a crime that's so hard to track it's up to business owners and customers to be extra alert.
No arrests have been made but officers believe the initial transaction was made in Pawnee County.