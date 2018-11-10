News
Tulsa Shelter Expecting Nearly 200 People As Temperatures Drop
TULSA, Oklahoma - The John 3:16 shelter is preparing for another busy night.
Leaders at the shelter say they took in 178 people last Friday which is 15% over capacity.
"We call it killer cold here at John 3:16 and it does every year take somebody's life if not several and so that's a serious issue," said CEO Rev. Steve Whitaker.
They're expecting similar numbers for Saturday and Sunday night. The shelter says donations are down a bit from last year. Rev. Whitaker says the shelter always needs good used clothing for men and women new socks and underwear.
You can also donate financially on the John 3:16 website