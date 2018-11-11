3 Officers Placed On Leave After SW OKC Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department have released more details of an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured Saturday.
According to the report, Sergeants Mohammed Tobiai and Matthew Finley along Officer Nicholas Finley responded to the 300 block of SW 59th St. after receiving calls about a man with a gun in the area.
The suspect, identified as James Emanuel Drake, was found in a field. Authorities say Drake presented a gun when the officers requested he give up and get on the ground. The officers then fired their weapons striking Drake.
Drake was stable when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
All three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.