Law Enforcement Conference Rescinds Offer For Betty Shelby To Speak
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - The former Tulsa officer will not speak at a law enforcement conference in Louisiana this week.
Betty Shelby was set to talk to the conference about what officers might face in the aftermath of a controversial incident, like the Terrance Crutcher case. Organizers un-invited Betty Shelby after backlash from civil rights leaders.
"After careful consideration of all perspectives of national, state and local leaders, we have rescinded the offer to have Betty Shelby speak at the 2018 Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association Conference in Baton Rouge this week."
Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker is still slated to speak at the same conference. He does cover the details of the actual shooting and the ensuing investigation.