News
OHP: Two Dead In Okmulgee County Wreck
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are dead after a wreck in Okmulgee County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a 2003 Cadillac Escalade with two occupants was crashed early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. about one mile west of Henryetta on Hornbeam Road.
They say the driver, Perphina Blackgoat of Okemah, and passenger, Jeanine Factor of Castle, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers say neither woman was wearing a seatbelt and were ejected during the crash.