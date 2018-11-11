Tulsa Police And City Crews Prepare For Freezing Temperatures
TULSA, Oklahoma - As Green Country prepares for its first round of snow this season, Tulsa Police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.
Officers say you'll want to slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.
The City of Tulsa says it's prepared with salt and crews will be in tomorrow morning at 6. Still, police say if you don't have to get out don't.
"If you don't need to, stay home and enjoy a nice cup of soup, some hot cocoa, watch the snow fall, and a good movie, unless you have to get out in it," said Cpl. Jack Ritter.
Tulsa International Airport says passenger safety is a top priority and they're ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.
"We have 7 snow plows that range in size from anywhere from 12 feet to 22 feet that we use and we also have a deicing truck that carries about 1,250 gallons of de-icer, which is a ton. They spray that on the runway and they can get operations running in as little as 5 minutes," Stephanie Chester For TIA.
Remember, you can check flight delays online.