Celebrating The Life Of A 96-Year-Old WWII Veteran
A 96-year-old World War Two veteran in Norman has also been a season ticket holder to the University of Oklahoma Football games for 61 years.
Zee Howell talked all things OU, and shared experiences during World War Two, Sunday.
The tanker ship he was on was sunk by Japanese torpedoes three days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Howell was one of the only survivor from his deck on that ship.
“The Japanese made a big mistake didn’t they? Bad mistake. Poked the bear didn't they? Bad Mistake. They sure did,” he said.
Howell also served in the Korean War, was a Navy Diver, and retired from Tinker Air Force Base in 1973.
In the 1950’s he went to night school for nine years to get his Law Degree from Oklahoma City University.
Howell said he’s optimistic about America’s future.
“You always hope that they are doing the right things,” he said.
Four years ago, Zee Howell went on an “Honor Flight” with U.S. Senator James Lankford.