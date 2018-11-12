TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa International Airport says passenger safety is a top priority and they're ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

"We have 7 snow plows that range in size from anywhere from 12 feet to 22 feet that we use and we also have a deicing truck that carries about 1,250 gallons of de-icier, which is a ton. They spray that on the runway and they can get operations running in as little as 5 minutes," said Stephanie Chester, Tulsa International Airport.

You can check your flight's status on the Tulsa International Airport website.