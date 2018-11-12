News
Tulsa International Airport Prepared For Snow, Ice
Monday, November 12th 2018, 1:25 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa International Airport says passenger safety is a top priority and they're ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.
"We have 7 snow plows that range in size from anywhere from 12 feet to 22 feet that we use and we also have a deicing truck that carries about 1,250 gallons of de-icier, which is a ton. They spray that on the runway and they can get operations running in as little as 5 minutes," said Stephanie Chester, Tulsa International Airport.
Winter weather is expected early AM tomorrow. ?? Be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport and contact your airline for any rescheduling needs.— Tulsa Airport (@tulsaairports) November 12, 2018
You can check your flight's status on the Tulsa International Airport website.