Precipitation is underway this morning across northwestern and western Oklahoma where a winter storm warning remains in effect through noon. Light rain is currently falling across southern Kansas and part of northern Oklahoma as the main upper level system is nearing the state while precipitation should begin across southern Oklahoma with warm air advection processes as stronger winds aloft approach these regions. The initial phase should support rain but will eventually transition to snow once the colder air aloft moves across these areas along the I-44 corridor. Our forecast continues with a 1 to 3 inch range along the I-44 corridor region. Banding could result in locally higher totals near this zone. Ground temps are typically warm for this time of year which would favor most accumulation on elevated or grassy surfaces. But the rate of falling precip also has a role in this process. The higher rate per hour could overcome the relatively warm ground temps and cause travel problems and the winter weather advisory products currently acts to communicate not only the accumulation potential but also the potential for some travel issues. The main window for wintry precip for the metro will be approximately from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.